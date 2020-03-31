NBA's Rudy Gobert Posts First Workout Vid Since Coronavirus, 'Back At It'

Breaking News

NBA star Rudy Gobert is back in action just days after getting cleared of his coronavirus diagnosis ... hitting an intense boxing workout to prove he's back on his grind.

Of course, Gobert was first diagnosed with COVID-19 back on March 11 ... which eventually led to the NBA suspending its season.

The All-Star center -- along with teammate Donovan Mitchell -- was given the green light to get back to action (while still self-quarantining) Friday ... and now, the 27-year-old is keeping his body right.

Gobert posted a video hitting the mitts with a trainer in an empty gym Tuesday ... captioning the clip with a simple message -- "back at it."

It's great to see things getting back to normal (or as normal as it can be) for Gobert ... who recently explained he lost his sense of taste and smell while dealing with the virus.