Jaguars Sending Team-Themed Masks Throughout JAX, Inspired By Boselli

The Jacksonville Jaguars found a way to help out during the coronavirus pandemic AND share some team pride at the same time -- whipping up some team-themed masks for those in need.

The team announced the #Masks4Jax initiative on Wednesday ... saying the plan is to distribute 45k masks featuring their logo to local companies in the community.

Of course, Jaguars legend Tony Boselli just survived a frightening battle with COVID-19 -- he spent time in the ICU and thought he was going to die.

The team was clearly moved by Boselli's situation ... and even shared his impactful PSA on wearing a mask in public to prevent spreading COVID-19.

"When you go out in public, here in Jacksonville or anywhere, put a mask on," Boselli said in the vid.

"It will protect you, it will protect your family and those you come in contact with. If we wash our hands, if we do our social distancing and we wear a mask, we'll get through this faster, safely and together."

On top of the masks, Jags owner Shad Khan personally donated $1 million to relief efforts in Florida.