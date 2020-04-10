Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Wear Masks to Take Dogs for Walk

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are still getting out for fresh air during the pandemic, but they're making sure to follow proper face covering guidelines while their pups get some exercise.

Ben and his new Hollywood girlfriend were spotted out for a stroll in L.A. again this week -- in between rain showers -- but this time they were wearing masks to protect themselves and others from potential coronavirus exposure.

As we reported ... they were also seen on a romantic walk a couple weeks ago, but a lot's changed since then. For starters, the importance of face coverings is now being stressed by the CDC to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Secondly, it seems the couple has added another dog to their quarantine outings. They're still packing on the PDA, though ... so stay-at-home life together must be going pretty well.

Ben and Ana met on the set of the film "Deep Water" and have been getting very close lately, beginning when they were first spotted hanging out in Ana's native country of Cuba.