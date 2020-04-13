Rudy Gobert Says 'No Fight' With Donovan Mitchell Over COVID-19, We've Talked

Breaking News

Rudy Gobert says there was "no fight" with his Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, over their coronavirus diagnoses ... and says the 2 spoke over the weekend to try to iron things out.

"It is true that we didn't speak for a while after this, but we did speak a few days ago," Gobert said Sunday on Instagram Live. "We're both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team."

"There's no fight," Gobert added according to ESPN ... "It's all about thousands of people are dying every day, and it's all about what we can do to help, what we can do to bring some positive. That's what my focus is on now."

If you missed it, Mitchell was reportedly so upset at Gobert over the way he didn't take COVID-19 safety precautions seriously before their positive diagnoses ... his friendship with the big man is "unsalvageable."

Gobert admitted on IG Live things haven't exactly been smooth since March ... but says he's working on burying the hatchet.

"You know, everyone has got different relationships -- it's never perfect," Gobert said during an Instagram Live interview Sunday. "People that are married, it's never perfect."

"So, you know, me and my teammate, no, it's far from perfect. But, at the end of the day, we both want the same thing -- and it's winning."

As for Mitchell, he hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship with Rudy since just days after his positive COVID-19 test in March ... saying to "Good Morning America," "to be honest with you, it took a while for me to kind of cool off."

Donovan Mitchell says he doesn’t have any clear coronavirus symptoms and feels like he could play in a 7-game series tomorrow:



“If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. And that’s the scariest part of this virus.”



(via @GMA)pic.twitter.com/2IUq1SRW6Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2020 @BleacherReport