Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Resume with Empty Stadiums, Weekly Testing

Great news, sports fans ... Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing out a way to bring back sports in America -- and it seems feasible!

"There's a way of doing that [bringing sports back]," Fauci said during a Snapchat interview.

Here's the plan ...

"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled ... have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

On a personal note, Fauci says he would LOVE to get sports back again -- he's a big baseball fan who loves the Washington Nationals.

"People say, 'Well you cant play without spectators.' I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me!"

MLB has floated an idea that seems similar to Fauci's plan -- moving the players to Arizona and having them play in empty stadiums there.