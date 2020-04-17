French Montana Says Pandemic Testing Rappers' Saving Skills

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

French Montana says the coronavirus pandemic has brought one huge issue to the forefront for hip-hop artists -- whether or not they've saved for a rainy day.

The rapper joined "TMZ Live" Friday and touched on how the current state of the world can really make you appreciate what ya got -- but it's also a scary financial situation for many artists who live check to check, just like millions of non-famous Americans.

French is not in that boat ... he says he made sure to do a lot of saving while also spending a bunch. He says that's not the case for a lot of other rappers ... and anticipates some will be holding fire sales of prior high-ticket purchases.

No, he doesn't name names.

FM also dropped a new single Friday -- called "That's A Fact" -- and directed the music video too, which is set to be released Monday. He says it's heavy on COVID-19 imagery because ... well, that's what was available while directing under quarantine.

This isn't the first time French has gotten behind the camera -- he also directed the massively successful "Unforgettable" vid in 2017 -- and says that's his other passion.