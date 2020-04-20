Arrest Warrant Issued for Pastor Tony Spell, Says He Won't Surrender

Exclusive Details

Pastor Tony Spell is officially a wanted man -- cops have a warrant to arrest him for allegedly backing up a church bus toward a demonstrator.

According to Central Police in Baton Rouge ... the warrant was issued Monday based on video evidence from a Sunday incident where Spell allegedly reversed the bus upon the shoulder of the road and nearly took out someone who was protesting his church gatherings.

#BREAKING Central Pastor Tony Spell has a warrant out for his arrest for an incident with a protestor that happened on Sunday. Watch below. ⬇️ ⬇️⬇️ @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/mEaSJkPpt5 — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) April 20, 2020 @AbbiRochaTV

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran tells TMZ ... after speaking with Spell's attorney ... they expect the pastor to turn himself in Tuesday morning around 10:30 AM CT. We're told Spell is being charged with 2 misdemeanors, aggravated assault and improper reversing.

Spell and his attorney are not on the same page, because the controversial leader of the Life Tabernacle Church, tells us ... he will never surrender to authorities.

Video from the alleged incident shows a white bus reversing toward a protester holding a sign outside Spell's church. The bus does not hit the man.

You'll recall ... the pastor was driving a church bus last week while delivering food to people in his community.

And, as you know ... he's been stirring controversy all month, packing his church on Easter without concern for public health or the health of his congregation.

A parishioner from Spell's church has since died of COVID-19 and his attorney has also contracted the virus.