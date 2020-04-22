UFC's Lyman Good 'Back to Work' After Beating COVID-19, Training for Fight

Play video content Exclusive Details TMZSports.com

UFC fighter Lyman Good says he's 100% recovered after his battle with COVID-19 ... and he's already back in the gym!

Good tested positive for coronavirus back in March while gearing up for his April 18 fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 249.

The 34-year-old says he's been feeling weak and had trouble breathing.

After a week of symptoms, Good says he began to feel MUCH better. His most recent tests came back negative for COVID-19 and he's been cleared by doctors.

"Now I’m 100%," Good says ... "I’m in contact with Red Cross because I’m in the process of trying to get information so I can give blood donations. So I can get my antibodies to help other people."

"I was fortunate enough to beat this thing, there’s people who aren’t fortunate enough, and it’s a battle for some other people out there. So, I want to be able to do my part."

Good says he resumed his MMA training once he got the green light from doctors -- and he's hoping to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible.

"Once I got word, and the test results came back, I let my coaches know, I let my teammates know and I was back in."

"But, more important than catching the virus again, is to let everybody know that I beat this thing and a lot of people will."

"We will get through these tough times, we just gotta stick together, be positive through everything, and yeah I’m back to work. I’m ready to get back to work and I’m ready for the next fight."