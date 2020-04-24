Cleveland Browns Punter Is Jacked Out of His Mind!!!

Breaking News

That's a PUNTER?!?!?!

Meet Jamie Gillan -- aka "The Scottish Hammer" -- a former rugby player turned kicker for the Cleveland Browns!

AND HE'S MORE JACKED THAN HIS QUARTERBACK! (No shade, just facts).

The 22-year-old is a beast in the gym -- and clearly he's been packin' on the bulk after a pretty impressive rookie season.

Gillian was an undrafted free agent in 2019 -- but earned his spot on the Browns roster after blasting a 74-yard punt in a pre-season game. He went on to make the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping him off the field, he's been locked in his home gym -- making some serious gains and flexing on the kicker community.

"Do pull-ups help me punt? Absolutely not," Gillan said ... "Do they help me look like a football player? Kinda #pintsandpunts."

The Scottish Hammer got his nickname because he grew up in -- you guessed it -- Scotland before coming over to the States in high school. After a life of rugby, Gillan took up American football and even played some college ball at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (The Golden Lions, not the Razorbacks).

Gillan's been keeping his followers entertained during the global pandemic ... showcasing his crazy talent in the process.