Lil Durk Feeds COVID Frontline Hospital Workers in Chicago

Exclusive

Lil Durk brought some warm meals and happiness to healthcare workers on Chicago's frontlines against COVID.

The rapper and his team pulled up to Chicago's Rush Hospital Friday with boxes of meals from PHLAVS Restaurant -- owned by Durk's manager -- to distribute. We're told a member of the hospital's hospitality staff then brought the meals inside to distribute.

Not only did they drop meals off at the hospital, PHLAVS also made 100 meals available to healthcare professionals for pickup later Friday night.

Durk -- who grew up in Chicago -- but now lives in Atlanta, tells us, "Everyone back home has been in my thoughts, especially those doing something for the community and all the neighborhood heroes. I thought about all the first responders putting their lives on the line to help out and it inspired me, so I took a jet back to Chicago to show my thanks."