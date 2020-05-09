Tekashi 6ix9ine Posts New Photo Showing Off Cash & House, TMI?

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't in the witness protection program, but he'd be smart if he started acting like he is -- which is exactly what he ISN'T doing by showing off his new digs.

The rainbow-haired rapper has a new pic up on IG, and there's a lot happening here ... including a potential road map to his whereabouts while he's under house arrest and (seemingly) trying to lay low from gang members ... who are almost certainly out to get him.

T69 isn't helping his own cause by posting this, showing himself posing on a balcony of some sort with a couple big stacks of cash. The money and goofy attire isn't even the problem here ... it's what's all around him that's concerning, and possibly even dangerous.

Basically, you can kinda see where Tekashi's hiding out right now -- and while he doesn't show off a full exterior ... there's more than enough here for digital snoops to get an idea of where he's at -- obviously not something he probably wants as a notorious snitch.

Now, we won't speculate as to where he is or what this setting looks like to us -- not trying to dime the guy out -- BUT we will say ... if we can take a wild guess, others can too.

Be smart, kid. For your sake ... and for the sake of others.