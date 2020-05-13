Josh Norman Predicts Monster 1st Season With Bills, 'All-World' Is Coming!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Josh Norman says a return to superstar status is coming in 2020 ... telling TMZ Sports he's going to be "All-World" in his first year with the Bills!!!

The former Pro Bowl corner tells us he's speaking it into existence now ... saying a reunion with Sean McDermott is the move he needed to make in order to become one of the game's best again.

"I feel like 'All-World' is coming," Norman says.

Of course, Josh was the NFL's best DB with the Panthers back in 2015 ... but some nagging injuries prevented him from regaining that form in Washington.

But, Norman is now with McDermott again (Sean was Josh's DC during his Carolina days) ... and he's confident that'll put him back on top of the CB pedestal.

As for how the Bills will fare overall as a team in '20 ... Josh is oozing confidence there as well -- telling us even if Tom Brady had stayed in the AFC East, he liked Buffalo's chances regardless.

"Coming in, I know the philosophy of the head coach and the GM already," Norman says. "Mindset-wise, it didn't matter who was at the quarterback position for the opposing team."

There's more ... Norman also had a strong take on his former teammate, Cam Newton, when we asked about the QB still being unsigned ... with Josh telling us it's perplexing.