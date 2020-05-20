Dallas Cowboys' Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL
5/20/2020 1:35 PM PT
Dallas Cowboys player Aldon Smith -- who hasn't stepped foot on an NFL field since 2015 -- has been officially reinstated in the NFL, TMZ Sports has confirmed.
The 30-year-old former All-Pro defensive end -- who battled substance and legal issues throughout his career -- is finally getting another chance at a comeback.
Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last Thursday ... with the decision becoming official on Wednesday.
As we previously reported ... Smtih has been sober and training non-stop at Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer's Unbreakable gym in West Hollywood in hopes of a return.
Smith signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Cowboys in April ... but was still waiting to get an update on his status with the league.
Terms of his reinstatement are unclear ... but the decision allows Smith to join team meetings and other activities to prepare for the season.
