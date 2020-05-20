Dallas Cowboys' Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys player Aldon Smith -- who hasn't stepped foot on an NFL field since 2015 -- has been officially reinstated in the NFL, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 30-year-old former All-Pro defensive end -- who battled substance and legal issues throughout his career -- is finally getting another chance at a comeback.

Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last Thursday ... with the decision becoming official on Wednesday.

Smith signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Cowboys in April ... but was still waiting to get an update on his status with the league.