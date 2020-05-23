UFC's Dan Ige Says He'll Give Edson Barboza A Rematch After Controversial Win

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC star Edson Barboza says he deserved the W in that controversial loss to Dan Ige ... and now he's gonna get another shot to prove it -- 'cause Ige tells TMZ Sports he's down to run it back!!!

Of course, Ige (14-2) and Barboza (20-9) had an epic featherweight bout at Fight Night 176 last weekend ... with Fifty K coming away with the decision after 3 rounds.

Barboza has been adamant he believes he won the fight -- and claims Dana White even admitted his hand shoulda been raised.

We spoke with Ige -- who took the fight on short notice -- about Barboza's comments ... and he says Junior needs to check his facts and watch the fight again ... 'cause there's NO WAY he won.

"I just feel kinda bad for him," Ige says. "The guy's a legend, the guy's been around. He's been in the top 10, top 5 of the world for the past 10 years."

Ige says despite all Edson's talk, he still hasn't called for a rematch ... but tells us he'll grant Barboza one if he wants.

"I understand how bad he wants to win, but you know what ... the guy, for how much he's saying he won the fight, not one person from his team has asked for a rematch."

"I'll give him a rematch. I beat him on 2 weeks notice, give me 8 weeks and see what I can do to him."