Jon Jones Returns to Streets to Stop Vandals, Leads Prayer Circle with Cops

UFC star Jon Jones rounded up a crew and hit the streets Monday night -- swearing once again to protect the City of Albuquerque from violent looters and vandals ... and here's the video.

"I called upon some of the men of Albuquerque, New Mexico and quite a few showed up," Jones said in front of a group of 21 people.

Remember, Jones was out on Sunday night, too -- and forcibly snatched a spray can from a young man during the chaos on the streets.

So on Monday, Jones felt compelled to return to action -- and issued this warning to anyone looking to cause trouble in his city.

"We are fathers, we are brothers, are business owners, we are members of this community and we don't want to see you spray painting for no reason. We don't want to see you guys throwing rocks through windows for no reason. We don't want to see you guys breaking down hard-earned businesses for no reason."

"Tonight we're gonna try and stop as many of you as we can."

Jones explained, "We come in peace. We're going to use our voices, our numbers and were going to be the difference."

Jones says the night was a success -- they only encountered one group of looters -- and Jon says they worked with police to stop them.

Jones praised the peaceful protesters in the city who weren't causing trouble.

Later in the evening, Jon led a prayer circle with several APD officers -- and it's pretty moving to watch.

