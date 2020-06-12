Dave Chappelle Rips Laura Ingraham for Criticizing LeBron James

Breaking News

Dave Chappelle unloaded on Laura Ingraham -- calling her a "white bitch" for telling LeBron James to "shut up and dribble."

The comedian brought up Ingraham on his new Netflix special, "8:46"-- which took its name after the time George Floyd suffered in police custody before his death.

Roughly 15:30 into the set, Chappelle brings up his friend LeBron James and the way the Fox News host told him to "shut up and dribble" after he spoke out against Trump in 2018.

"LeBron James once said something about racism and Laura Ingraham, which I will say publicly anywhere anytime is a c*** told one of Ohio's greatest residents ever to 'Shut up and dribble.'"

Chappelle continued, "This bitch told my friend to shut up and dribble."

"My friend is the best at something. And this bitch is not the best at anything. Just a regular-ass white bitch with a platform. And I use the word 'bitch' all the time because [it's a black thing]."

Ingraham recently addressed criticism she's been getting for the different way she criticized Drew Brees when he spoke out against. NFL kneelers.

"Every American has the God-given right to speak his mind on any issue," Ingraham said.

"I think in order to heal and shed light on gross injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less. And we need more respect, less retribution."

