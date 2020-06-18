Breonna Taylor Case Update from KY Attorney General, News Conference Live Stream

Play video content Live Stream

The investigation into Breonna Taylor's death -- at the hands of Louisville cops -- should be addressed Thursday by KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who's now special prosecutor on the case.

TMZ will be live streaming Cameron's news conference in Frankfort at 3 PM ET. While his office says it will be "informational only" -- meaning charges won't be announced -- Cameron certainly has a lot to address regarding the case ... including allegations of a cover-up.

It's interesting because earlier Thursday ... a courthouse in Louisville was boarded up and staffers were told to leave the building. Word is they were informed no charges were going to be filed against the 3 Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons March 13 while raiding Breonna's home ... and they're anticipating rioting in response.

Our sources say, the AG is not making any such announcement and doesn't know how that rumor started.

As for those 3 cops -- Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- none of them have lost their jobs or been suspended. All 3 have simply been placed on administrative reassignment for now.

As we've reported ... Breonna -- a 26-year-old ER technician -- was shot 8 times after the officers arrived in plainclothes shortly after midnight to serve a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.

Though police claim they announced themselves, Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, allegedly didn't hear them, and Walker fired on the officers after they used a battering ram to open the door.

Walker says he thought the cops were intruders, and Breonna was killed in the ensuing gunfire. According to Taylor's legal team ... they have 16 neighbors who claim the plainclothes officers didn't announce their presence before going inside.

Even worse -- the initial police report about the raid stated there were "no injuries" ... which obviously doesn't make any sense. The major issue with the case, unlike George Floyd's killing, is no audio or video of the incident has surfaced ... at least not yet.

We broke the story ... Breonna's mother and attorneys believe there may be more evidence than law enforcement has been willing to disclose, and are demanding the release of documents and any footage available. Taylor's side believes a "cover-up" might be afoot.