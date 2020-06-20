Eric Garner's Widow Breaks Down After Mock Murder Trial

Play video content Exclusive REELZ

Eric Garner's widow dissolved into tears after testifying in the mock murder trial of the cops who killed her husband ... and the powerful moment is part of a new TV special.

As you know, no one was put on trial for the death of Eric Garner, so REELZ network got a courtroom, a judge, lawyers and witnesses. And, on Saturday, viewers can see what a trial might have looked like.

It's especially relevant now, given what could be a number of criminal trials over the next few months. Four cops will stand trial for the death of George Floyd, 2 cops will stand trial for the death of Rayshard Brooks, and there may be a belated trial in the horrific death of Breonna Taylor.

Garner's widow, Esaw Garner Snipes, who testified in the trial, sobs as she recounts how her husband died after being put in a police chokehold, and the pain and sorrow is worsened by the fact their daughter died right before the mock trial.

There are shocking similarities between the Garner case and the George Floyd case ... and the latter will go to trial, so the dry run is, at the very least, interesting. By the way, there is no verdict ... it's up to the viewers to decide.

