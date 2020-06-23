NBA's Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Serbia, U.S. Return Delayed

Breaking News

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic -- one of the best players in the NBA -- has tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia.

The 25-year-old center was set to make the trip back to the United States to prepare for the restart of the season ... but the positive test has delayed his plans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jokic has been asymptomatic since getting his results last week, Woj says ... and he's expected to be cleared to travel back to the States within the next week.

As we previously reported, the NBA is set to complete the 2020 season in Orlando at Disney World next month ... with players and team members quarantining at several resorts.

Players will be able to wear "smart" rings that can detect early symptoms of the coronavirus ... and the league has implemented other safety precautions to keep everyone safe.