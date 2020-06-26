Daymond John Says Kanye West Deserves Seat on the Board at Gap

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kanye West's new Gap deal isn't only huge for budget-conscious consumers ... Daymond John says it could also be a game changer for Gap's corporate culture ...if it's smart, at least.

The "Shark Tank" star helped us follow the money on the Yeezy Gap 10-year deal ... breaking down how it could greatly benefit customers, Gap and Kanye. On Friday's "TMZ Live," Daymond said the new partnership will give the masses access to so-called "knockoffs" of Kanye's high-end, high-priced designs.

That's the obvious W for the public, but DJ added ... the real win for Kanye goes well beyond dollars and cents. He says for the amount of revenue Ye stands to make for Gap -- it's already estimating a BILLION annually -- the rapper/designer deserves a seat on the corporation's Board of Directors.

That possibility couldn't come at a more opportune time for Gap, as corporations nationwide are desperately trying to diversify their staff -- from top to bottom -- in response to the protests demanding racial equality.

Daymond -- whose FUBU brand also had Gap ties, courtesy of a late 90s LL Cool J commercial -- says Gap can take a huge step forward by adding Kanye to its Board.

Man knows what he's talking about, because it turns out the 'Shark' is in super-high demand with more than a dozen corporations right now.