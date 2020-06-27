Ezekiel Elliott Dog Attack Case Gruesome Photos ... Show Alleged Victim's Injuries

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the injuries a pool cleaner alleges she suffered when Ezekiel Elliott's dogs attacked her last March ... and they're gruesome.

The photos show a mangled forearm and a bruised thigh ... injuries she claims were all due to bites from the Dallas Cowboys star's Rottweiler and two bulldogs.

We broke the story, in a new lawsuit filed in Texas this week, a pool cleaner says she was "ambushed" by Elliott's dogs while entering the NFL player's Frisco backyard on March 11.

In the alleged attack, the woman claims Zeke's Rottweiler bit her forearm, while the two bulldogs lunged and bit her legs.

The woman says in the docs she was rushed to the emergency room after the incident ... and says she later required surgery on her forearm.

In the suit, the woman claims she's still suffering both emotionally and physically ... and is now suing Elliott for over $200k -- but less than $1 million.

"Our client has been out of work since the incident happened in March," the woman's attorneys at Gardner Haas in Dallas, Texas tells us, "and the attack has scarred her for life -- both physically and mentally."

"Our client attempted to resolve this matter out of court, providing a description of what happened and pictures of her injuries, but Elliott didn’t bother to respond."

For his part, Elliott's attorney tells us, "Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit."

Elliott is well known for his dogs ... his Rottweiler, Ace, is tattooed on his forearm -- and he's even previously showed off the trio of pups for the camera on a Twitch stream this month.