Teen Soccer Player Hit By Lightning Bolt On Field ... Insane Explosion Caught On Video

Breaking News

A teenage soccer player had to fight for his life after being struck by a lightning bolt on a pitch in Moscow this month ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video.

The footballer, ID'd as 16-year-old Ivan Zaborovsky, was warming up for a workout around the penalty box ... when suddenly, a crack of lightning shot down from the sky and exploded on him.

Момент удара молнии ⚡



На сегодня состояние стабильное, кардиограмма в норме, сильные ожоги на месте входа и выхода разряда молнии. Угрозы жизни, по словам врачей, нет.#знамятруда #ореховозуево pic.twitter.com/nfJIvjKYaC — Znamya Truda FC 🚩 (@ZnamyaTrudaFC) July 6, 2020 @ZnamyaTrudaFC

The clip is insane ... you can see the bolt hit him and release a fireball around him.

Zaborovsky immediately collapsed on the field ... and after trainers, teammates and coaches rushed to his aid -- he was transported to the hospital.

Multiple reports say Zaborovsky went into a coma after the strike and suffered serious burns ... but reports add signs for a recovery have been encouraging.

In fact, the club Zaborovsky plays for says it's been in contact with the boy's father and Zaborovsky's "eyes are reacting, he is answering commands, his return to the team is positive, he will play."

Scary incident ... get well soon!!

As we previously reported, a pro video gamer in the U.S. was struck by lightning while INSIDE her house earlier this month.

Despite some intense pain at first, she's basically recovered -- though her controller was melted in the process.