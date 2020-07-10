Eminem Says 'F*** Drew Brees' In New Track

Eminem New Track ... 'F*** Drew Brees'

7/10/2020 5:49 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Eminem just took a shot at Drew Brees on his new song -- saying "F***" the NFL QB ... presumably over his national anthem comments.

Em and Kid Cudi just dropped the new track at midnight Friday morning called, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."

Marshall Mathers begins his verse about 1:50 into the track -- and drops this nugget:

"I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s.
Got a lil' green, but I don't do weed.
Purp nor lean, that's Tunechi.
That's New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees."

Of course, Brees took a ton of heat for his stance on the national anthem and NFL protesters back in June -- saying, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

He later apologized and said he didn't really understand what Colin Kaepernick's protest was about -- shining a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice.

"I'M SORRY"

There was more in Em's new track -- he also took a shot at politicians of the way they've handled the COVID pandemic.

"Bunch of half-wits up in office
Half of us walkin' around like a zombie apocalypse
Other half are just pissed off and don't wanna wear a mask
And, they're just scoffin'
And, that's how you end catchin' the s**t off 'em
I just used the same basket as you shoppin'
Now I'm in a f**kin' casket from you coughing."

Eminem has put his money where his mouth is when it comes to COVID -- he's made huge donations to COVID relief efforts in Michigan and has helped raise millions for coronavirus relief funds.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later