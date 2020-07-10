Eminem Says 'F*** Drew Brees' In New Track

Breaking News

Eminem just took a shot at Drew Brees on his new song -- saying "F***" the NFL QB ... presumably over his national anthem comments.

Em and Kid Cudi just dropped the new track at midnight Friday morning called, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."

Marshall Mathers begins his verse about 1:50 into the track -- and drops this nugget:

"I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s.

Got a lil' green, but I don't do weed.

Purp nor lean, that's Tunechi.

That's New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees."

Of course, Brees took a ton of heat for his stance on the national anthem and NFL protesters back in June -- saying, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

He later apologized and said he didn't really understand what Colin Kaepernick's protest was about -- shining a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice.

There was more in Em's new track -- he also took a shot at politicians of the way they've handled the COVID pandemic.

"Bunch of half-wits up in office

Half of us walkin' around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and don't wanna wear a mask

And, they're just scoffin'

And, that's how you end catchin' the s**t off 'em

I just used the same basket as you shoppin'

Now I'm in a f**kin' casket from you coughing."