Eagles' Malik Jackson Won't Accept Drew Brees' Apology ... I Don't Believe Him

Philadelphia Eagles stud Malik Jackson is callin' BS on Drew Brees' apology ... saying the QB only reneged on his comments because of the backlash he received.

... and now, the defensive lineman says he's gunnin' for the Saints star when they play in 2020.

Jackson spoke with 6abc's Jeff Skversky over the weekend ... and he said point-blank he doesn't think Drew is actually sorry for his stance on kneeling during national anthems.

Watch my full interview with Eagles DT Malik Jackson, who talks about racist players in the NFL, losing respect for Drew Brees, speaking up in an Eagles meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie & protesting for change in his hometown of LA



— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 8, 2020

"I think he's only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him," Jackson said, "and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people."

Jackson has been highly critical of Brees since the day the 41-year-old made his controversial comments ... blasting him nearly every chance he's gotten.

In fact, Malik said he has the Dec. 13 Saints-Eagles game circled on his calendar ... because he says he can't wait to get back at Brees then.

"I'm going to have a lot to say," Jackson said. "Hopefully, I don’t get too wild with it, but I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black."

Brees has issued THREE separate statements expressing remorse for his comments ... and even his wife wrote one as well.