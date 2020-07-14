MLB Star Charlie Blackmon Says Coronavirus Battle Was 'Mild Compared To The Flu'

7/14/2020
Colorado Rockies

Four-time MLB All-Star Charlie Blackmon says he didn't have many issues in his fight with COVID-19 at all ... telling reporters Monday the flu he had a few years ago was worse.

"My symptoms were what I would consider mild flu symptoms," the Colorado Rockies OF said. "I had a headache, I had a bit of a cough and then I had some body aches. I just felt sick."

But, Blackmon -- who returned to Colorado camp for the first time since contracting coronavirus last month -- says his symptoms went away after only about a day and a half.

"It only lasted for about 36 hours," Blackmon said, "and I would consider it mild compared to the flu. I had the flu proper a couple years ago and I thought that thing was going to wipe me out."

Don't get it twisted ... Blackmon says he knows he's lucky his experience with the virus wasn't much worse -- but he emphasized, "I would consider the symptoms that I felt to be minor."

It's great news for the Rockies and the MLB as a whole ... when Blackmon was diagnosed last month -- there was obviously some concern for the 34-year-old.

But, Charlie told media members he's all good ... and could even be ready for the team's season opener later this month.

"I'm healthy and I don't expect to be at risk," Charlie said, "and I don't expect to be risking other people's health for the rest of the season."

