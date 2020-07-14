Yankees' Clint Frazier Says More Players Testing Masks for In-Game Use

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NY Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier says he's not the only MLB player considering wearing a mask when the '20 season starts -- telling TMZ Sports he knows a few guys are trying them out during practice.

25-year-old Frazier just rocked a COVID mask during a Yankees inter-squad game last week ... wearing it in the field and during his at-bats.

Frazier says the mask didn't really bother him -- "I feel comfortable" -- and at this point, it seems like he'll continue to wear it into the 2020 season, which is set to begin later this month.

And, with COVID numbers exploding in certain cities, we wondered if other players would be following Clint's lead.

"I know that some guys are wearing it more in practice on the field," Clint told us ... "It's just a comfortability thing."

"Obviously, I speak for myself. But, hopefully, guys just continue to be safe and do whatever they feel is best possible for them and for us and for everyone else around."

So far, 3 Yankees players have already tested positive for COVID -- Aroldis Chapman, Luis Cessa and D.J. LeMahieu.

Clint tells us he's already spoken with LeMahieu -- and the infielder is champing at the bit to get back with the team.

"I spoke to D.J., I know he's frustrated," Frazier says.

"I know that he wants to get back. He's probably walking around with his batting gloves on right now. He's definitely missed in the clubhouse. Whenever he comes back, I'm sure he's gonna be ready to bat .300 immediately."

We also asked Clint if he feels the 2020 World Series will be tarnished due to the shortened season ... and Frazier shot that notion down hard,

"I don't think anyone's going to deny a World Series championship if we get it," the NYY outfielder says. "I don't think anyone won't come to the parade if we win it."

Of course, a lot of people disagree ... with the season only scheduled to go 60 games -- and with several stars already opting out of the 2020 iteration of the MLB season, some believe this year's champ WILL come with a caveat.

But, when we got Frazier out in NYC this week ... he told us he believes a ring's a ring regardless of a shortened season.

"They all count the same, I think," Frazier said. "It's obviously a unique situation right now and somebody has to win the World Series."