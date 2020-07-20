Tom Brady Gets Mushy For Gisele's 40th Birthday, 'Sunshine Of My Life'

Breaking News

AWWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!

Tom Brady melted into a sweet bowl of love Monday ... writing a mushy birthday note to Gisele for her 40th -- and it's adorable as hell!!!

The G.O.A.T. fired up his social media account to deliver the message ... posting a pic of the supermodel and their kids, writing "Happy 40th Birthday" ... all while stealing some sappy lines from Frank Sinatra.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"You are the sunshine of my life," Brady wrote. "That's why I'll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you'll stay in my heart."

Gisele was pleased with the QB's bday wishes ... she commented on the pic, "Thank you my love. Te amo tanto."

Of course, Brady has never shied away from public love notes to his wifey ... every Valentine's Day, Halloween and just about any other holiday he shares some kind of pic of the two.

As we previously reported ... the couple has been dating for over a decade -- and have two kids together.

But TB12 famously told Howard Stern earlier this summer he had to skip Patriots offseason workouts toward the end of his tenure in New England because Gisele "wasn't satisfied with our marriage."

Clearly, though, things are all good now.