UFC's Robert Whittaker Warns Darren Till ... 'I'm Gonna Crush Your Face!'
7/25/2020 12:05 AM PT
"I'm trying to go in there and try to break his face! That's it!"
That's Robert Whittaker's game plan to fight Darren Till -- and we gotta say, it's straight and to the point!
The two are set to clash on Fight Island on July 25th -- Whittaker's first fight since losing the UFC middleweight belt to Israel Adesanya back in October.
A middleweight classic is brewing!
🏝 Our main event has met on Fight Island #InAbuDhabi
The goal for Robert is obviously to work his way back to a title shot -- but first, he's gotta get through Till, who's coming off a win over Kelvin Gastelum.
"I am so excited," Whittaker tells TMZ Sports ... "It is time to get back to work. I want to get in there, I want to test myself and get my direction."
So, what's the plan for Till?
"I'm gonna get in there and try and punch him as hard as I can!"
In other words, Whittaker just wants a brawl -- and we're here for it!
He even has a message for his opponent -- "I'm gonna crush your face! I hope you've been preparing because I have."
