NFL's Kevin Johnson Hospitalized After Lacerating Liver In Practice

Breaking News

Scary news out of Cleveland Browns' camp ... veteran cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver in practice Wednesday and is now in the hospital receiving treatment.

The Browns made the announcement Thursday ... saying Johnson initially complained of abdominal pain after a teammate landed on him during drills.

Turns out, Johnson was seriously injured ... with the team saying test results revealed the liver damage after he was sent to the hospital.

"Kevin is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation," the team said.

Johnson -- a Houston Texans first-round pick back in 2015 -- joined the Browns this offseason and was expected to be in the team's two-deep on opening day next month.