Donovan Mitchell Donating $45k From Sneaker Sales ...To Jacob Blake's Kids

Donovan Mitchell is using his latest shoe release to help Jacob Blake's family ... announcing he's donating $45k from the sales to support Blake's children's education.

Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down after a cop in Kenosha, WI shot him 7 times in the back on Sunday ... and 3 of his kids were present when it happened.

The Utah Jazz star decided to take action through his sneaker sales ... announcing a portion of the earnings will go toward the Blake family.

"For the first 45 hours of the #DONISSUE2 spidey-sense drop, I will be donating $45k of the proceeds to support the education of Jacob Blake’s children."

Mitchell is also getting some help from Adidas, who will match his contribution for a total of $90k.

Mitchell explained his reasoning for the donation, saying, "Education reform is something I really believe in and I believe will be able to help push our country and our future past the point we're at."

"Allowing kids to understand and be able to go into the same classrooms and be able to be taught at a level playing field is something I believe is the key to generational success and being able to push past racism, systemic racism, voter suppression and everything."

The D.O.N Issue 2 Spidey Sense shoes are available in six colors and going for $100 on the Adidas website.

This news comes just a few days after Mitchell and the NBA boycotted playoff games Thursday and Friday following the Blake shooting.