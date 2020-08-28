TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Blake Gray Charged for Huge L.A. House Party

Exclusive

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have been charged for hosting a massive bash amid the coronavirus pandemic ... in what's described as a "crackdown on party houses."

The L.A. City Attorney has hit the 2 young men with one misdemeanor count each for violation of the local emergency order in place during the pandemic ... along with a citation for a noise ordinance.

The charges stem from the recent parties hosted by Hall and Gray in the Hollywood Hills.

As you'll recall ... the most notable rager was held earlier this month to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday, and was packed with viral stars and social media personalities. Almost all of them were not wearing masks or social distancing.

The parties resulted in L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti shutting off utilities at the home, which was being rented out to Hall and Gray. The mayor said, "This house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders." He added that these gatherings can quickly spread COVID-19 and put communities at risk.

