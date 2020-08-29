Kylie Jenner Isn't Dating Fai Khadra, Despite Speculation

Exclusive

Kylie Jenner is still very much a single woman ... even though some recent photos from Paris might have suggested otherwise.

Sources close to Kylie tell TMZ ... the billionaire is NOT dating Fai Khadra -- despite rumors to the contrary -- they're just very good friends and have been part of each other's small social circle during the pandemic.

Kylie sent the rumor mill into overdrive Friday when she posted some pics with Fai in France, which made them look like a couple. But, we're told the two are NOT dating.

Our sources say Kylie and Fai also made a trip to Utah with friends earlier this summer, but still ... he's very much in the friend zone.

Remember ... Fai was Kendall Jenner's non-date, date in Santa Monica back in October, and we also squashed dating rumors back in 2018 when he grabbed juice with Kourtney Kardashian after her split from Younes Bendjima.