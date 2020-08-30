Bills Mafia to Have COVID-Safe Tailgates with Clean Table Smashing

Exclusive

Think Bills Mafia will let COVID-19 stop 'em from smashing through fiery tables before kickoff?!!

NOPE!!!

The tailgates will happen -- the Zubaz will be worn, chaos will reign, TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's the deal ... with fans blocked from attending NFL games in person at stadiums around the country, people are still looking to gather in groups to tailgate safely.

Bills fans -- known for being insane maniacs -- are among those (since the team has said no fans will be allowed at the first 2 home games) ... but the good news for them, they'll get their chance to tailgate, with COVID protocols in effect.

We're told one option is a tailgating "bubble" sponsored by MyBookie, which claims it will create a completely sanitized, clean zone for Bills fans in the Buffalo area where they can rage before games, while adhering to COVID safety measures.

Fans must register to get inside the tailgating area (they're trying to limit the number of people) -- but once inside, fans will enjoy food, booze and all the sanitizer they can squirt.

There are also plans to bring in a van for Mafia members to climb as a launching pad for table jumps.

The exact location is still being worked out. Masks and social distancing will hopefully be enforced.

It's not a true "bubble" like the NBA environment in Orlando -- where people are tested and quarantined before being allowed to enter. But, hey ... it's better than nothing!

The Bills' first home game is scheduled for Sept. 13 against the NY Jets.