New Beirut Port Fire Forces Evacuation 5 Weeks After Deadly Blast

No one in Beirut is taking a chance this time -- a massive fire is burning again in the city's port, immediately triggering large-scale evacuations ... coming just 5 weeks after that deadly explosion rocked the city.

The Lebanese army reportedly ordered the area evacuated Thursday and major roads leading to the port have been shut down after a huge fire engulfed what officials believe to be a tire warehouse. Although authorities said this blaze would NOT trigger another explosion, people aren't buying it, and video shows hundreds running like hell to get out of the area.

A reporter tweeted a video showing thick, black smoke filling the air and said, "Some of these buildings still don't have windows after the #BeirutBlast a month ago and now they are being engulfed by (likely poisonous) black smoke."

Just over a month ago, in this very same area of the port, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been sitting unsecured for 6 years in a warehouse and exploded. The blast obliterated Beirut and killed more than 190 people and injured nearly 7,000 others.