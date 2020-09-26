Kanye West Celebrates with Locals in Haiti

Play video content @jhanedouze/Instagram

Kanye West has made his way to Haiti ... celebrating with locals without a trace of Kim Kardashian or the kids.

Ye, fresh off a visit to Jamaica, touched down Friday at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien. He was met by Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who gave Ye a guided tour.

Kanye didn't say why he traveled to Haiti, but he did post some tweets early Saturday ... "Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery."

You see Kanye in the video dancing with the locals in a full-throttle celebration.

Missing from the action ... the fam. Kanye's been kind of a wayward soul recently, traveling all over the place and, as far as we can tell, not spending much time at all at home in L.A.