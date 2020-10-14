'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Sues Butt Lift Patient's Lawyer for Defamation

Exclusive

'Botched' Doc Terry Dubrow is sick and tired of a former patient's attorney running his medical name through the mud ... so he's suing for defamation.

Dubrow just filed the docs against Texas lawyer Stephen Le Brocq who's representing Sandy Scoggins, a patient of Dubrow's back in 2019. Le Brocq sued Dubrow on behalf of Scoggins earlier this week, claiming she almost died after her butt lift procedure.

In the defamation suit, Dubrow's attorney, Larry Stein, says Scoggins kept in touch with Dubrow after her surgery and he claims she even admitted in writing that her "complications resulted from 'nothing ... anyone did wrong.'"

Stein says those communications are a far cry from what Le Brocq then did ... filing a lawsuit and making statements against Terry. Stein says Le Brocq accused Terry of leaving "medical equipment" inside Scoggins, which she claimed was a piece of mesh. Stein says Dubrow doesn't even use mesh in cosmetic procedures on the "abdomen, back or trunk."

The defamation docs also say Le Brocq included graphic images of Scoggins' "early stage post-operative wounds" in his legal filing for shock value.