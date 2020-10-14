NFL's Brandon Marshall Warns LeBron ... Kids Playhouse Is 'Worst Investment Ever!!!'

Breaking News

LeBron James is going to SERIOUSLY regret buying his daughter that big-ass playhouse ... so says Brandon Marshall, who claims the whole thing is "the worst investment ever!!!"

Don't get it twisted ... the ex-NFL star loves the sentiment behind the King's gift to his 5-year-old -- he just says he knows from personal experience the mini-mansion ain't worth it!!!

"I actually, in 2015, bought my twins a house similar to this," Marshall said on FS1's "First Things First" on Wednesday. "And, I'm embarrassed to say how much it cost me."

"And, then the upkeep on it was as much as it was taking care of my own house!"

Marshall says while the idea of it seemed cool ... he claims his kids never really used it once the shine wore off.

"I'm embarrassed to tell you guys this," Marshall said. "The kids only went in the house 5 times in 5 years! They've been in the house 5 times in 5 years!"

"The worst investment ever!"

So far, doesn't seem Bron's regretting the gift all that much ... he got to spend an afternoon on Zhuri's couch earlier this week -- and it was adorable as hell.

Plus, it ain't like Bron can't afford it ... dude made over $38 MILLION from just his Lakers checks alone this season!