Terrelle Pryor & Ex-GF Get Probation In Stabbing Case ... After Cutting Plea Deals

Breaking News

Former NFL star Terrelle Pryor and his ex-girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, were just sentenced to probation stemming from their infamous 2019 stabbing altercation ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court records show both Pryor and Briston cut plea deals with prosecutors to close out the cases Tuesday ... and in exchange for guilty pleas to lesser charges, the 2 were each hit with probation.

In Pryor's case ... court records show he pled down from misdemeanor assault to harassment and got 90 days probation.

In Briston's case ... the docs show she pled down from felony aggravated assault to misdemeanor simple assault and got 2 years probation.

As we previously reported, the two were both hit with criminal charges after Briston stabbed Pryor (nearly to death) during an altercation at TP's Pittsburgh-area home on Nov. 30, 2019.

According to the police report, a witness claimed Pryor attacked Briston and her friends after a night out of partying ... which led to Briston ultimately stabbing the former Browns receiver in defense.

Pyror's attorney had vehemently denied those allegations ... claiming it was Briston and her friends who were the aggressors.

Ultimately, Pryor ended up campaigning for Briston's release from jail in a court hearing a few weeks after the incident ... reportedly saying, "let her out."

We've reached out to attorneys for both Pryor and Briston for comment -- as well as prosecutors in the case -- but so far, no word back from anyone yet.