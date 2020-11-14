K.C. Chiefs Mike Weber's Super Bowl 54 Ring Sells For Over $70k At Auction!!
11/14/2020 12:05 AM PT
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl 54 rings a little over 2 months ago, and now one of the iced out rings just sold for BIG BUCKS at auction!!
The ring was originally given to Mike Weber -- a 23-year-old running back who was on the Chiefs practice squad last season -- before the blinged-out jewelry made its way to the block at Goldin Auctions.
Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020 @Chiefs
The auction house would not disclose the final sale price ... but one big-time collector placed a bid for $70k.
The opening bid was $35,000.
Sure, it's a lot of cash ... but the ring is absolutely awesome. It features a bunch of super cool aspects to commemorate the Chiefs' championship.
It's made with 10 karat gold and contains 2 Lombardi Trophies made with marquee-cut diamonds ... and a Chiefs logo designed out of 60 diamonds.
But, it's not JUST gold and diamonds ... the ring also includes 16 rubies representing the teams 10 AFC West division titles and 6 playoff appearances under Andy Reid.
The perimeter of the ring top has 122 diamonds which represents 100 NFL seasons and the 22 playoff appearances in Chiefs’ franchise history.
The blinged-out jewelry also contains the name, number (#45) and signature -- inside the ring band -- of Weber ... who just signed on with the Packers' practice squad.
Unclear who dropped stacks of cash on the piece ... but if you're a football fan, it doesn't get much cooler than this ring.
