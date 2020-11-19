NBA's Ja Morant Gets Baby Giraffe Named After Him At Memphis Zoo, Meet Ja Raffe!
11/19/2020 7:46 AM PT
You win Rookie of the Year, you get the giraffe -- or should we say, Ja Raffe!! -- 'cause Grizzlies star Ja Morant officially has a baby giraffe named after him at the Memphis Zoo!!
And, we must say ... it's JA-mazing!!
The zoo announced its newest addition to the fam on Thursday ... saying it welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 10.
Fresh off Ja's JA-dropping rookie campaign -- he averaged nearly 18 points and 7 assists a game for Memphis -- the place decided to JAnor the 21-year-old with the long-necked namesake.
"We have some new hooves on the African Veldt. His name is Ja Raffe to celebrate @memgrizz’s @JaMorant winning @NBA Rookie of the year," the zoo said on Twitter ... revealing the cute baby giraffe in a video.
We have some new hooves on the African Veldt. His name is Ja Raffe to celebrate @memgrizz’s @JaMorant winning @NBA Rookie of the year. Read more in our latest ZooNews Blog. #memphiszoo #GrindCity #giraffe @zoos_aquariums #babyanimal pic.twitter.com/nwPK8olK9x— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) November 19, 2020 @MemphisZoo
Ja hasn't spoken about the big token of JA-ppreciation from the zoo just yet ... but we're sure he's JA-st thrilled.
We take it they're saving the bear naming for when Ja wins MVP??
