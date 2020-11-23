French Montana Helps Hand Out 500 Thanksgiving Turkeys in the Bronx

Exclusive

French Montana is guaranteeing hundreds of families on his home turf have their main dish covered this Thanksgiving.

The rapper teamed up with members of City Harvest on Monday to give back to his Bronx community ... by funding and participating in the giveaway of more than 500 birds to those in need.

French is the latest hip-hop artist to hop on the grocery-giving train as the holidays approach. This past weekend, celebs like Dr. Dre and Nick Cannon took part in the nationwide Feed Your City Challenge in Compton.