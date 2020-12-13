Winnipeg Cop Who Issued 'Revenge Ticket' Has History of Combative Behavior

Play video content Exclusive 11/3/19 Trisha Stranger/Facebook

The Canadian cop who was caught on camera issuing a revenge ticket to a motorist who dared to call him out for not wearing a mask has a history of getting confrontational.

TMZ's obtained a video of an incident back in November 2019 ... showing the same Winnipeg cop stopping a motorist in Winnipeg. The woman who videotaped the incident says her fiance saw the cop peering into the window of their vehicle, so she asked, "Why were you looking into my truck."

That apparently set the cop off ... he gets in the man's grill before threatening to arrest him, saying, "If I count to 5, you're in cuffs."

The woman claims the cop put her fiance in the back of his squad car and threatened to arrest her if she kept filming. She says the cop eventually let her fiance go ... but more than a year later, she says she recognized him issuing that revenge ticket on the news.

Play video content

We reached out to Winnipeg Police for comment about the November 2019 video and an official tells TMZ ... both videos are now the subject of a Winnipeg Police Services Professional Standards Unit investigation.