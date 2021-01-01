'Love Island' Star Zara Holland Reportedly In Custody After Trying to Fly with COVID-Positive Boyfriend

Zara Holland, a “Love Island” star and Miss Great Britain 2015, could be facing time behind bars in Barbados, after allegedly trying to board a plane bound for England when her boyfriend tested positive for COVID.

The reality star and Elliott Love were reportedly trying to board the plane to avoid being taken to a quarantine facility.

They were tested 6 days ago upon their arrival to the island and ordered to self-quarantine until they got the results. The results came back and Love tested positive, according to The Sun. They were given red wristbands and the plan was for them to quarantine at a military base that is now used to isolate COVID-positive people.

They reportedly tried to jump the gun by cutting off their wristbands, calling a cab and hightailing it to the airport. Someone apparently found the wristbands and figured out what was up and called the cops. The couple was corralled at airport security and taken into custody. They're reportedly being held in the COVID-wing at a local hospital.

They could both face possible criminal charges if true, which includes the crime of endangering the lives of others. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 1 year in jail.