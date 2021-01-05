Kevin Durant to Miss 4 Games After New COVID-19 Exposure

Breaking News

More COVID drama for Kevin Durant -- the NBA superstar is reportedly set to quarantine for 7 days (and will miss the next 4 NBA games) after being exposed to someone with the virus.

The team has confirmed the 32-year-old is out -- and according to NBA protocol, he must quarantine for 7 days and produce negative tests in order to return.

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping KD will return to face the Denver Nuggets on January 12 -- it's the earlier Durant can return if he continues to test negative.

Remember, Durant battled coronavirus himself back in mid-March -- but recovered and tested negative in early April. He was one of the first superstars to test positive for the virus. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak used KD as an example to show that no one is safe from COVID.

Nevada Governor not fucking around! Shut down casinos for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/B4reGGNVS4 — Provocateur (@paidprovocateur) March 18, 2020 @paidprovocateur

The Nets have lost 4 of their last 5 games -- and could definitely use KD as they get ready to face Utah, Philadelphia, Memphis and OKC over the next week.