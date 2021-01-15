Kyrie Irving Fined $50k For Maskless Partying, Can Return To Team Saturday
1/15/2021 8:30 AM PT
Kyrie Irving has been hit with yet another fine this season ... this time, the Brooklyn Nets superstar will have to cough up $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols.
As we previously reported, the NBA was investigating video of a maskless Irving attending a private birthday party for his sister earlier this week, which is against the league's COVID-19 policy.
The rule states players cannot attend indoor events exceeding 15 people.
Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia.— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021 @BillyReinhardt
Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week.
Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl
The Association handed down its punishment Friday ... and while KI was hit with the $50k fine, he will also forfeit game checks for the 2 games he missed following the party, which amounts to $816,898, according to insider Bobby Marks.
It's not the first time Irving has had to pull out his wallet this season ... he was fined $25k for refusing to speak to the media.
The latest development adds to the drama-filled season for Irving -- who went MIA on the Nets last week for "personal reasons."
Irving will be able to return to the team as early as Saturday -- as long as he continues to test negative for COVID -- but whether he actually shows up is a different issue.