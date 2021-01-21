Floyd Mayweather Is NOT Engaged to Anna Monroe, Despite Giant Diamond Ring

Exclusive

The only ring in Floyd Mayweather's life is of the boxing kind -- not the engagement kind.

The 43-year-old superstar is NOT engaged to Anna Monroe, despite reports to the contrary -- with an extremely well-placed Mayweather source telling us straight up it's just not true.

You may have noticed a bunch of media reports lately about Floyd's relationship with Anna -- describing them as a pretty serious couple -- but again, our source is saying it's BS.

Monroe recently posted on IG, showing off a pretty massive diamond on her ring finger ... which may have fueled the engagement rumors.

Unclear if the ring was a gift from Floyd, but we know Mayweather has a history of showering women in expensive gifts ... just ask ex-GF Doralie Medina, who got a $300,000 Rolls Royce back in 2014.

As for Anna, when we asked our Floyd source if they're even in an official dating situation, we were told, "Not even that."

Monroe has been described as the "lead dancer" at Floyd's Las Vegas strip club Girl Collection. She was featured on the Girl Collection IG page back in 2017.

