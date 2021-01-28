Miya Ponsetto Gets 100 Hours Community Service for Drunk in Public Case

Exclusive

Miya Ponsetto, infamously known as "SoHo Karen," just got hit with 100 hours of community service for her arrest last year at the Peninsula Hotel ... before she was infamous.

The 22-year-old got mostly good news from the judge during her hearing Thursday in L.A. County Court. She's been entered into a 12-month diversion program ... so if she does the community service and stays out of trouble for a year, the case will be dismissed.

Miya's also been ordered to stay away from the Peninsula, which shouldn't be a problem ... according to her lawyer, who told the judge the drunk in public arrest was an isolated situation.

Miya wasn't flying solo in court -- her mother, Nicole, was there too for her involvement in the same incident. Nicole pled no contest to battery on a police officer, and got the same sentence from the judge as her daughter.

Remember, long before the SoHo hotel incident ... Miya and Nicole were arrested last February at the Peninsula in Bev Hills. They were allegedly drunk and belligerent, refusing to leave when asked by hotel staff. When cops showed, they claim both ladies threw a tantrum that got physical.

Of course, Miya's had several other legal issues since then ... in California and New York.

Most recently, the Manhattan D.A. slapped with a string of charges -- and extradited her -- for the December incident at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo. She tried to snatch a phone from a Black teen she falsely accused of stealing hers.

Before that, she was busted for DUI this past October in Ventura County -- which came 5 months after another DUI in Los Angeles. And you thought you had a bad 2020.

