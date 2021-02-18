Sophia Culpo Dating NY Jets' Braxton Berrios ... Sweat It Out In Couples Gym Sesh

... Sweat It Out In Couples Gym Sesh

Play video content Breaking News @sophiaculpo / Instagram

Sophia Culpo is following in her sister's footsteps -- dating a shredded NFL player of her own!!

The 24-year-old model/influencer and 25-year-old New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios made their relationship Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend ... and the romance continues this week with a couples gym session.

SC and BB documented their workout on Wednesday ... going through some squats, calf raises and other exciting stuff.

So ... how did it go??

"Never in my life have I done calf raises and I don't plan on doing them again," Sophie joked on IG.

Of course, Sophie's older sister, Olivia, is currently dating Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey. They've been together for about 2 years.

No word on if CMC played matchmaker to get OC's younger sis with the former Miami Hurricanes star ... but at least now they have a solid double date setup!!

FYI -- Berrios was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018 ... and won a ring in his lone season with Tom Brady and Co. at Super Bowl LIII.

He later joined the Jets in 2019, where he's spent the past 2 seasons.