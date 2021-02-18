The Weeknd Gets Custom Diamond Super Bowl Ring After Awesome Halftime Show
2/18/2021 9:35 AM PT
Guess you can say he "earned it!?"
The Weeknd got a pretty awesome piece of jewelry this week -- a sick diamond Super Bowl ring commemorating that epic halftime show in Tampa!
No, it's not an "official" ring like the ones the Tampa Bay Bucs will get -- this is a one-of-a-kind piece designed by celebrity jeweler, Elliot Eliantte, who's worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
We're told the ring was commissioned by Cash -- who's the co-founder of The Weeknd's record label, XO -- hence the big XO design across the top.
The ring contains 16 carats of VVS diamonds -- with the words "World Champions" surrounding the Lombardi Trophy.
Blinding Lights at Super Bowl LV was epic!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 16, 2021 @NFLUK
Happy birthday, @TheWeeknd! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/by9kS7tkZs
The ring also contains The Weeknd's name, the score of the game, the date and the Pepsi logo -- since they sponsored the halftime show.
And, to make it even more special, we're told Cash gifted the ring to the singer on his birthday -- Feb. 16.
As for Tom Brady ... he'll get his 7th Super Bowl ring in a few months!