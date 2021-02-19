ShamWow! Guy 'Memba Him?!

Israeli-American pitchman Vince Offer (AKA Vince Shlomi) soaked up the limelight in the early 2000s as the smooth-talking salesman for the super-absorbent ShamWow! chamois towels in the iconic infomercials hawking the handy-dandy cloth that cleaned up everything in its path.

Vince has had an incredible sales career which includes other classic household items like the quick-cutting Slap Chop, the lint-rolling Schticky ... and more recently a ShamWow! mask!