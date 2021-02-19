ShamWow! Guy 'Memba Him?!
2/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Israeli-American pitchman Vince Offer (AKA Vince Shlomi) soaked up the limelight in the early 2000s as the smooth-talking salesman for the super-absorbent ShamWow! chamois towels in the iconic infomercials hawking the handy-dandy cloth that cleaned up everything in its path.
Vince has had an incredible sales career which includes other classic household items like the quick-cutting Slap Chop, the lint-rolling Schticky ... and more recently a ShamWow! mask!
Hurry up and click to see what Vince looks like not five ... not ten ... but FOURTEEN years later (just pay separate shipping and handling) because we can only offer this special deal for the next twenty minutes.